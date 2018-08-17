America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.38, Bloomberg Earnings reports. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.97%.

Shares of CRMT opened at $67.00 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $33.05 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Several research firms recently commented on CRMT. TheStreet raised America’s Car-Mart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. America’s Car-Mart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director William H. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $632,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,410.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Cameron Smith sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,400,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 249,471 shares of company stock valued at $15,963,776 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of June 28, 2018, it operated 140 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

