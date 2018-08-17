American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.17

News coverage about American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American Eagle Outfitters earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the apparel retailer an impact score of 44.7149819443117 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 47.41%.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 5,600 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $137,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,713.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,437,775 shares of company stock valued at $83,876,839 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

