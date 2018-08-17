Ameren Corp (AEE) Shares Bought by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Ameren by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE opened at $64.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren Corp has a 52 week low of $51.89 and a 52 week high of $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.66%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 3,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $196,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 5,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $322,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $689,455 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

