Amber Road (AMBR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday. They currently have $10.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Amber Road, Inc. operates as a provider of on-demand Global Trade Management solutions. It offers import and export, global logistics, and trade agreement management solutions worldwide. The Company’s solutions include Enterprise-Class Software, Trade Content, Supply Chain Network, Flexible Technology and SaaS Delivery. It offers its solution to enterprises in various industries, including chemical/pharmaceutical, high technology/electronics, industrial/manufacturing, logistics, oil and gas, and retail/apparel through a software-as-a-service model. Amber Road, Inc. is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Amber Road from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amber Road from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Amber Road currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NYSE AMBR opened at $8.42 on Monday. Amber Road has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $246.04 million, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.26.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Amber Road had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $21.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 million. equities analysts expect that Amber Road will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan Pieri sold 9,862 shares of Amber Road stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $91,124.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Preuninger sold 20,000 shares of Amber Road stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,819 shares of company stock valued at $401,985 over the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Amber Road by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amber Road by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,157,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Amber Road by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 54,090 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Amber Road by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 67,624 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amber Road in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Amber Road Company Profile

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

