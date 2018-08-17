Amalgamated Bank Acquires 4,186 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,786 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.7% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $28,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its position in Boeing by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Sunday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $325.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $289.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.78.

BA stock opened at $345.98 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $234.29 and a 12 month high of $374.48. The company has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). Boeing had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 2,344.87%. The business had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.81%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

