Alteryx Inc (AYX) Chairman Dean Stoecker Sells 40,000 Shares

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Chairman Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $2,144,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 27th, Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,731,600.00.

On Monday, July 9th, Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $802,400.00.

On Thursday, June 28th, Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $1,453,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 13th, Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00.

On Thursday, May 31st, Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00.

NYSE:AYX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.64. The stock had a trading volume of 278,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,141. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Alteryx Inc has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $57.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.13 and a beta of -0.90.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 35,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 20,977 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 19,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,515,000. Institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

