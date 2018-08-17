Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. BTIM Corp. bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Bombara sold 23,906 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $1,258,172.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,075.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brion S. Johnson sold 11,568 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $620,044.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,412. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HIG opened at $51.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $59.20.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

