Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.21

News articles about Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alpine Immune Sciences earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.3081609009552 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alpine Immune Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:ALPN traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.78. 136,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,721. The stock has a market cap of $97.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 20.99. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $12.87.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 1,602.19%. equities research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.