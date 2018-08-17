Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Director L John Doerr Sells 10,262 Shares

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director L John Doerr sold 10,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.20, for a total value of $12,501,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,427. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,206.49 on Friday. Alphabet Inc Class C has a fifty-two week low of $903.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,273.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $861.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by $2.09. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. Alphabet Inc Class C’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,245,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,471,546,000 after buying an additional 174,333 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 132,719.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,679,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,680,000 after buying an additional 18,665,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,644,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,066,096,000 after buying an additional 27,153 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,357,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,506,398,000 after buying an additional 105,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,335,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,721,677,000 after buying an additional 47,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,405.00 target price (up previously from $1,240.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,285.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,245.96.

Alphabet Inc Class C Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

