Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Shares Bought by Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc Class A comprises 2.5% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $56,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,633,000 after buying an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 898,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $932,106,000 after buying an additional 51,202 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 224,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $232,536,000 after buying an additional 37,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,728,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price target (up from $1,330.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Argus boosted their price target on Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price target (up from $1,270.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet Inc Class A has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,298.90.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,224.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $871.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. Alphabet Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $918.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

