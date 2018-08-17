Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $355.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $18.72.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.43 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 5.41%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel Kuang Ming Chang sold 9,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $150,937.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,173,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,712,000 after acquiring an additional 184,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,098,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after buying an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 583,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 134,607 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 354,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 119,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 326,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 44,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited and its subsidiaries design, develop, and supply various power semiconductors. It offers various power discrete products, including low, medium, and high voltage power metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); and SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharges, protected MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors, which are used for routing current and switching voltages in power control circuits.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.