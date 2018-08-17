Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX) Shares Bought by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,061,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 82,600 shares during the period. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions makes up 2.0% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $24,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 544.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 113,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 96,244 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth $538,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,644,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,312,000 after buying an additional 116,170 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,967,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,050,000 after buying an additional 252,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 72.9% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,874,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,148,000 after buying an additional 790,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, President Richard J. Poulton sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Farley sold 5,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $61,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,040.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. 28,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.37.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

