Allot Communications (ALLT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Allot Communications Ltd. is a leading provider of intelligent IP service optimization solutions. Designed for carriers, service providers and enterprises, Allot solutions apply deep packet inspection technology to transform broadband pipes into smart networks. This creates the visibility and control vital to manage applications, services and subscribers, guarantee quality of service, contain operating costs and maximize revenue. Allot believes in listening to customers and provides them access to its global network of visionaries, innovators and support engineers. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALLT. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Allot Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.35 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allot Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allot Communications has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.40. 1,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 0.57. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $6.49.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. equities research analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Allot Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Allot Communications by 375.9% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 51,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Allot Communications by 635.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 73,055 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

