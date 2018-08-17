ALIS (ALIS) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. During the last week, ALIS has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. ALIS has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $421.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALIS token can now be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, IDEX and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015328 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000319 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00270674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00158364 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000194 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011982 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00031303 BTC.

About ALIS

ALIS’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,209,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,805,314 tokens. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALIS is alismedia.jp

ALIS Token Trading

ALIS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

