Alibaba Group (BABA) PT Lowered to $280.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Thursday. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $230.51.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,346,992. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $163.51 and a 1-year high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,108,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,708,501,000 after buying an additional 2,077,793 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,331,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,320,121,000 after buying an additional 615,024 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 35,597,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,533,655,000 after buying an additional 102,700 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,559,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,249,763,000 after buying an additional 328,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,970,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,963,007,000 after buying an additional 1,235,562 shares in the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

