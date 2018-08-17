Alibaba Group (BABA) PT Lowered to $280.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Thursday. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $230.51.
Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,346,992. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $163.51 and a 1-year high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.49.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
