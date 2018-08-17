AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM) Stake Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 225,484 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AlarmCom were worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,416,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,953,000 after acquiring an additional 747,152 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the first quarter valued at about $9,971,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 787.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 220,077 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 27.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 436,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after acquiring an additional 94,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,443,000 after acquiring an additional 93,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AlarmCom to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $188,866.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,859. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 309,625 shares of company stock worth $13,863,663 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $53.55 on Friday. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.08, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $104.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.72 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 64.90%. analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

