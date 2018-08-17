Akamai Technologies’ (AKAM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $84.00 target price on the technology infrastructure company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $88.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Akamai Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. DA Davidson set a $80.00 target price on Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Akamai Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.87.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $71.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $83.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.74%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adam Karon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 39,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $2,939,327.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,190 shares of company stock valued at $12,118,375 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,743 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

