AIT Therapeutics (AITB) and Valeritas (VLRX) Head-To-Head Survey

AIT Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VLRX) and Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AIT Therapeutics and Valeritas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIT Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Valeritas 0 1 2 0 2.67

AIT Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 321.05%. Valeritas has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 159.07%. Given AIT Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AIT Therapeutics is more favorable than Valeritas.

Profitability

This table compares AIT Therapeutics and Valeritas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -273.76% Valeritas -205.12% -1,768.69% -94.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of Valeritas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Valeritas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AIT Therapeutics and Valeritas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.04 million ($3.01) -1.26 Valeritas $20.25 million 1.78 -$49.30 million ($8.29) -0.17

AIT Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valeritas. AIT Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valeritas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AIT Therapeutics beats Valeritas on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIT Therapeutics

AIT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Harrison, New York.

About Valeritas

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States and China. It offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject technology for needle-free injection systems; and Micro-Trans technology for microneedle design, fabrication, and drug delivery. In addition, its products include V-Go Prefill, which is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go Link that is in the early stages of development for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors in the United States. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

