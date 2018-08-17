Aircastle (AYR) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aircastle earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 47.2719426815118 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AYR shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Aircastle from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

NYSE AYR traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $21.04. 2,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,270. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.82. Aircastle has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $25.30.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $204.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.60 million. Aircastle had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 11.70%. equities analysts anticipate that Aircastle will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.89%.

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. The company also invests in other aviation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its aircraft portfolio comprised 236 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 43 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

