AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (AIQUY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Get AIR LIQUIDE/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $27.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIQUY. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 23.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 1.9% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 129,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 143,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AIR LIQUIDE/ADR

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (AIQUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.