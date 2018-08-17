AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (AIQUY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “
Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $27.53.
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.
