AGF Management (AGF.B) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.30

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.30 and last traded at C$6.37, with a volume of 22415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.39.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGF.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGF Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.33.

About AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B)

AGF Management Limited is a diversified global asset management company with retail, institutional, alternative and high-net-worth businesses. The Company offers solutions across four investment management platforms: Fundamental Active Management, Quantitative Solutions, Private Client and Alternative Asset.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.