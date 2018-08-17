Ag Growth International (AFN) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at Raymond James

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$69.00.

Shares of AFN opened at C$59.20 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$47.08 and a 1-year high of C$60.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

In related news, Director Gary Keith Anderson sold 4,500 shares of Ag Growth International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.28, for a total transaction of C$262,260.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $957,260.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

