Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on AJRD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

NYSE AJRD traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $36.01. 530,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,950. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, Director James H. Perry sold 25,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $865,974.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,096.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,081,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 93.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 28,069 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 17.3% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 50,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the period.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.