Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 874 Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (PTF)

Advisors Preferred LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,250,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $907,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTF stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $65.80.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

