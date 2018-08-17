Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $135,000 in Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) Stock

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRQ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 11.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,742,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,655,000 after acquiring an additional 393,350 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 102.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 738,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 373,301 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth approximately $12,167,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 46.8% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 442,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,755,000 after acquiring an additional 141,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 74.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 245,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 104,776 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dril-Quip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 193.46 and a beta of 0.81. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.85 and a 12 month high of $58.95.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $94.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.76 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 27.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

