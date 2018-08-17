Advisors Preferred LLC Has $109,000 Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 105.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Comerica Bank boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $32.28.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $79.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 533 self storage properties located in 29 states with approximately 33 million rentable square feet.

