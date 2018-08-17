Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) CEO Sells $12,013,809.27 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su sold 615,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $12,013,809.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,172,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,903,415.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.77. 60,538,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,440,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 3.08. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $20.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 52.84%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.25 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 531.4% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 85,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 72,014 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 78.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 317,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 139,426 shares during the period. Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $1,220,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $1,258,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $32,420,000. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

