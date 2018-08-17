Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $25.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 3.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 52.84% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 13,243 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $182,356.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,986.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 300,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $4,614,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,683,085 shares of company stock valued at $453,042,203. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 11,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. 62.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

