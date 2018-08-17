ADT (ADT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ADT from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.75.

ADT opened at $8.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91. ADT has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $13.02.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The security and automation business reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that ADT will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. American Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

