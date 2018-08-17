Addus Homecare (ADUS) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

ADUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on Addus Homecare from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Addus Homecare from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Addus Homecare stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $750.39 million, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of -0.39. Addus Homecare has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $71.78.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.81 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.43%. analysts expect that Addus Homecare will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Addus Homecare during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Addus Homecare during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Addus Homecare during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

