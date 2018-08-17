Acorn Advisory Capital L.P. Takes $246,000 Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)

Acorn Advisory Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $734,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OAS opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 591.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.09. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.75 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. Oasis Petroleum’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.56 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.12.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

