Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.32

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.32 and last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 12512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

The stock has a market cap of $535.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,584.99% and a negative return on equity of 49.45%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 561.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 5,594.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 135,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 132,864 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 518.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

