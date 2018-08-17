Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $212,000 Position in Manchester United PLC (MANU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Manchester United by 97.8% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Manchester United by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 55,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MANU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of MANU opened at $22.65 on Friday. Manchester United PLC has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.30 million, a PE ratio of 84.81, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.85 million. Manchester United had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. analysts expect that Manchester United PLC will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Manchester United Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with regional and international companies to leverage its brand.

