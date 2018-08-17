Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) PT Raised to $29.00

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
AKR stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41.
In other Acadia Realty Trust news, insider Christopher Conlon sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $253,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $95,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $95,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.