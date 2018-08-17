Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) PT Raised to $29.00

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

AKR stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, insider Christopher Conlon sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $253,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $95,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $95,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.