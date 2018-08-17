Acacia Research (ACTG) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Acacia Research earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 47.4451808718894 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:ACTG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.15 million, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. Acacia Research has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $5.50.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Acacia Research had a positive return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Acacia Research will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Acacia Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, licenses, and enforces patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

