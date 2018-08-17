ABM Industries, Inc. (ABM) Position Lifted by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of ABM Industries worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 51.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at about $292,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ABM Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

NYSE ABM opened at $31.47 on Friday. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.17 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.81.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, COO Scott J. Giacobbe sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $103,267.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Emerging Industries Group, Technical Solutions, and GCA Services. It offers janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, passenger assistance, catering, air cabin maintenance, transportation, and specialized mechanical and electrical services.

