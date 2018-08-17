Ability (ABIL) Trading 9.9% Higher

Ability Inc (NASDAQ:ABIL) traded up 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.00. 1,410,565 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 551,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Ability (NASDAQ:ABIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The technology company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Ability had a negative return on equity of 1,595.81% and a negative net margin of 354.25%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ability stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ability Inc (NASDAQ:ABIL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,590 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.30% of Ability at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ability Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications.

