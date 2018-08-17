AAR Corp. (AIR) Stake Raised by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of AAR worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in AAR by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in AAR by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In other AAR news, VP Robert J. Regan sold 24,239 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $1,147,959.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 116,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,558.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 63,736 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $3,008,339.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 705,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,289,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,739 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

AIR stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.21. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.25 and a twelve month high of $49.05.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.51 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. AAR’s payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

AIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

