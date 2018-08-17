985 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) Acquired by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,785. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.02 and a 1-year high of $220.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

