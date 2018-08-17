$951.00 Million in Sales Expected for WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to announce sales of $951.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for WABCO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $970.40 million and the lowest is $926.20 million. WABCO posted sales of $827.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WABCO will report full year sales of $3.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $3.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.14 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WABCO.

Get WABCO alerts:

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. WABCO had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBC. ValuEngine raised shares of WABCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WABCO in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of WABCO in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $159.00 price objective on shares of WABCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.71.

WABCO stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.69. 239,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,515. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.82. WABCO has a 52-week low of $113.00 and a 52-week high of $162.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WABCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WABCO in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WABCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of WABCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WABCO in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WABCO (WBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.