8,925 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Acquired by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,925 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,483,493 shares of the airline’s stock worth $485,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,892 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,785,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,919.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,613,827 shares of the airline’s stock worth $149,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,390 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 742.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,039,718 shares of the airline’s stock worth $59,555,000 after purchasing an additional 916,300 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,282.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 960,479 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,012,000 after acquiring an additional 891,006 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $49.76 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $25,056.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,914.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark R. Shaw sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $286,498.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,709.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.99 to $49.76 in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.