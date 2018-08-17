$868.04 Million in Sales Expected for Stericycle Inc (SRCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) to post $868.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $850.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $889.28 million. Stericycle reported sales of $882.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.57 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $883.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.62 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRCL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price objective on Stericycle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.71.

In related news, Director Mark C. Miller sold 95,227 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $6,194,516.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,749,594.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Ginnetti sold 5,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,278,327 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 362.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 129.5% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 102.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 285.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.42. 591,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,709. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $56.64 and a 12 month high of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

