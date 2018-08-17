85,896 Shares in Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 9.4% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 13.2% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 20.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 2.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 20.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Delek US and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

In other news, insider Jared Serff sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $89,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kevin L. Kremke sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $147,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,982 shares of company stock valued at $11,389,769. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DK stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.