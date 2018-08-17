$7.54 Million in Sales Expected for Peak Resorts Inc (SKIS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:SKIS) will post $7.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Peak Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.80 million. Peak Resorts posted sales of $7.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Peak Resorts will report full-year sales of $136.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.65 million to $138.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $141.01 million per share, with estimates ranging from $139.50 million to $141.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Peak Resorts.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $56.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. Peak Resorts had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.53%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Peak Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Peak Resorts by 40.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peak Resorts by 12.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Peak Resorts by 150.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 96,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Peak Resorts by 22.5% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,281,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 235,346 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SKIS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 million, a PE ratio of 70.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Peak Resorts has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $5.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 25th. Peak Resorts’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Peak Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day and overnight drive ski resorts in the United States. Its resorts activities and amenities include skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction, zip lines, mountain coasters, mountain biking, hiking, and other summer activities.

