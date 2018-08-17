6,011 Shares in Inogen Inc (INGN) Purchased by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INGN. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Inogen alerts:

In related news, Director Heath Lukatch sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total transaction of $96,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,359.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Byron Myers sold 24,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.13, for a total value of $5,667,574.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,614,185.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,901 over the last 90 days. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INGN shares. BidaskClub cut Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Inogen in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Inogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.20.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $233.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.10. Inogen Inc has a 1-year low of $91.80 and a 1-year high of $242.10.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $97.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.61 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. analysts anticipate that Inogen Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.