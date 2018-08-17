58.com (WUBA) Shares Gap Down to $61.92

Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.76, but opened at $61.92. 58.com shares last traded at $58.59, with a volume of 3187501 shares trading hands.
WUBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 58.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.
The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 1.92.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genesis Asset Managers LLP purchased a new stake in 58.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,941,000. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in 58.com by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,774,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $461,132,000 after buying an additional 555,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 58.com by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,467,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,777,000 after buying an additional 213,701 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 58.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,353,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in 58.com by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,058,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,371,000 after buying an additional 528,249 shares during the period. 60.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About 58.com (NYSE:WUBA)
58.com Inc operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform.
