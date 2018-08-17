58.com (WUBA) Shares Gap Down to $61.92

Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.76, but opened at $61.92. 58.com shares last traded at $58.59, with a volume of 3187501 shares trading hands.

WUBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 58.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 1.92.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. 58.com had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $518.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that 58.com Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genesis Asset Managers LLP purchased a new stake in 58.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,941,000. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in 58.com by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,774,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $461,132,000 after buying an additional 555,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 58.com by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,467,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,777,000 after buying an additional 213,701 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 58.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,353,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in 58.com by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,058,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,371,000 after buying an additional 528,249 shares during the period. 60.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

58.com Inc operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform.

