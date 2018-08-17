$540.85 Million in Sales Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to post sales of $540.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $537.70 million and the highest is $545.40 million. Chico’s FAS reported sales of $578.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.12 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $561.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chico’s FAS from $12.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Chico’s FAS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 51,105 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 258.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 433,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 312,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 27,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

CHS stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,573. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Chico's FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

