$5.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadcom Inc (AVGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) to post $5.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.08 billion and the lowest is $5.05 billion. Broadcom reported sales of $4.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year sales of $20.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.69 billion to $20.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.39 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $21.05 billion to $21.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 56.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.69 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $300.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.77.

In related news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.84, for a total value of $5,236,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total transaction of $2,503,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,604 shares of company stock valued at $34,075,792. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Marcus Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. BP PLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,135,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,102.7% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $209.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,854,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market cap of $91.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $197.46 and a 1 year high of $285.68.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

