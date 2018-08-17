4,567 Shares in International Paper Co (IP) Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 190.0% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 84.1% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at $1,279,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 11.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine lowered International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on International Paper from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

In related news, insider Carleton C. Ealy sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $1,249,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $610,549.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,085.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,980. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $51.61 on Friday. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $66.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. International Paper had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 54.44%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

