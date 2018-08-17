4,478 Shares in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX) Purchased by Hartland & Co. LLC

Hartland & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMV BNDX opened at $54.75 on Friday. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 52 week low of $960.00 and a 52 week high of $1,056.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

